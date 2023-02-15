Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WHO vows to 'push for answers' on Covid-19 origin: 'Will continue till…'

Published on Feb 15, 2023 09:29 PM IST

The World Health Organization will continue pushing until it finds an answer to how the Covid-19 pandemic started, the agency chief said Wednesday following a report suggesting it had abandoned the search.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
"We need to continue to push until we get the answer," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, referring to the search for the origins of the virus that first began spreading in China in late 2019.

