Who was Carmen Teresa Navas? Venezuelan political prisoner Victor Hugo Quero mother passes away

Carmen Teresa, the mother of a Venezuelan political prisoner who died in custody under former President Nicolas Maduro's regime last year, has passed away. Venezuelan news outlet El Nacional reported that Carmen Navas has died. She was 81 years old.

Carmen Navas, 82, attends a mass in honor of her son Victor Quero Navas, a detainee that Venezuelan authorities confirmed died in July 2025.(REUTERS)

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Carmen Navas made headlines in Venezuela and beyond as she searched for her son for months after he was arrested in January 2025 on terrorism charges. It was only on May 8 this year that Venezuela's prison ministry confirmed that Victor Hugo Quero Navas died on July 24, 2025.

The ministry has said that Victor Hugo Quero Navas died at a Caracas military prison from "acute respiratory failure secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism."

Carmen Navas searched for her son from pillar to post in Venezuela but could not confirm his whereabouts even as he was detained. She is widely considered one of the prominent faces symbolizing the excesses of the erstwhile Maduro administration.

María Corina Machado Reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader and the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was one of the first to react to the news of Carmen Navas' death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader and the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was one of the first to react to the news of Carmen Navas' death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Not only did a mother die; a woman who transformed pain into courage and despair into protest was silenced," she said, per El Nacional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Not only did a mother die; a woman who transformed pain into courage and despair into protest was silenced," she said, per El Nacional. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Carmen leaves us with an immense lesson in perseverance and dignity. An 80-year-old woman faced, alone and without fear, an entire apparatus of terror that wanted to erase her son and break her family. They couldn't." When Carmen Navas Visited Son's Grave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Carmen leaves us with an immense lesson in perseverance and dignity. An 80-year-old woman faced, alone and without fear, an entire apparatus of terror that wanted to erase her son and break her family. They couldn't." When Carmen Navas Visited Son's Grave {{/usCountry}}

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One of Carmen Navas' last public appearances was when she visited her son's grave at a cemetery in Caracas on May 7 - the conclusion of a months-long search. The photo by Reuters showed the 81-year-old breaking down in front of her son's grave.

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Notably, the United Nations' Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances issued a statement after Víctor Hugo Quero's custodial death was confirmed.

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“The disappearance of Mr. Víctor Hugo Quero Navas and his subsequent death in custody must be subject to a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation. Such an investigation must include independent forensic examinations, proper identification of the body, and its dignified return to the family,” the group said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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