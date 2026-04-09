Who was Mohammed Wishah, journalist killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza

Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah died in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip. A correspondent in Gaza for Al Jazeera Mubasher, Wishah was killed on Wednesday when a strike hit a car he was travelling in on al-Rashid Street, the coastal road west of Gaza City.

Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah died in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip. (Al Jazeera Media Network)

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The air strike caused the car to burst into flames, according to Al Jazeera.

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Who was Mohammed Wishah?

Wishah had been reporting from Gaza as part of Al Jazeera Mubasher and had joined the network in 2018, Al Jazeera reported.

He was among journalists covering the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 2023, during which Israel has been targeting journalists in the Strip.

The Gaza Government Media Office says at least 262 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks since then.

What happened to Wishah?

Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili, reporting from Gaza City, said Wishah was killed while travelling on a main road, showing “the situation is getting much more dire in light of the ongoing Israeli military’s ‘ceasefire’ violations”.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s nearly six months since the US-brokered ‘ceasefire’ came into effect, and the Israeli violations continue – targeting journalists like Wishah, who has been covering the genocidal war since day one,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s nearly six months since the US-brokered ‘ceasefire’ came into effect, and the Israeli violations continue – targeting journalists like Wishah, who has been covering the genocidal war since day one,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Pakistan done playing peacemaker? May end up on US-Israel side vs Iran due to Saudi defence pact Al Jazeera condemns death of Wishah {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Pakistan done playing peacemaker? May end up on US-Israel side vs Iran due to Saudi defence pact Al Jazeera condemns death of Wishah {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network said it “strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network said it “strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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“As Al Jazeera mourns its correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who joined the Network in 2018, it affirms that his killing was not a random act but a deliberate and targeted crime intended to intimidate journalists and prevent them from carrying out their professional duties,” the statement continued

More on war in Gaza

The Gaza Government Media Office said the Israeli military has committed about 2,000 violations since the “ceasefire” took effect, and described Wishah’s killing as part of the “systematic targeting and assassination of Palestinian journalists”.

It called on international media bodies to condemn the attacks and urged the international community to stop the violence, prosecute those responsible, and protect journalists in Gaza.

More than 72,000 people have been killed and over 171,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 733 Palestinians have been killed and 2,034 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

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