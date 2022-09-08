Whole nation deeply concerned..: UK PM, Rishi Sunak tweet on Queen’s health

Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met the 96-year-old monarch after taking charge, said on Thursday, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Rishi Sunak, tweeted, “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.”

Truss and Sunak were the final two in the recently concluded leadership contest within the ruling Conservative Party. The contest finished with Truss beating Sunak comfortably to become party boss and, by extension, the new Prime Minister.

Liz Truss, won the mandate with 81,326 votes while Rishi Sunak secured 60,399 votes.

Truss is the third female to take charge of the top post.

A report by news agency Reuters, citing Guardian, on Tuesday said she would not offer Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet. This comes after Sunak said he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss.

