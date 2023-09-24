‘Why do you bring people like that here?’: Donald Trump accused of insulting vet who lost leg in Afghanistan IED attack

A new report has claimed that former President Donald Trump allegedly made belittling remarks about a wounded US Army veteran after he sang God Bless America during his presidency. At a welcome ceremony of Gen. Mark Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in 2019, Donald passed the comments about Army captain Luis Avila, who was seriously injured in Afghanistan. Luis had lost a leg in an IED attack. Donald Trump has been accused of insulting Army captain Luis Avila (CNN screenshot/YouTube, AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

“Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded,” Donald allegedly told Mark before multiple witnesses. He said this while walking over to congratulate Luis following the performance, according to The Atlantic.

Mark had handpicked Luis to perform, who had successfully completed five combat tours. He suffered two heart attacks, two strokes, and brain damage due to his injuries.

Reportedly, Luis' wheelchair nearly flipped over, when Mark’s wife Holly­anne, as well as then-Vice President Mike Pence, rushed to help. Donald was later seen greeting Luis. He then told Mark to not let Luis appear in public ever again. Mark considered Luis and his wife, Claudia, to be symbols of American heroism and sacrifice.

Luis had lost 242 soldiers under his command fighting in the Middle East. Donald’s comments reportedly deeply disturbed him. Luis was recently invited by Mark to sing at his retirement ceremony.

‘More dangerous than anyone could ever imagine’

Donald made disparaging comments about US troops in the past. He once allegedly referred to the fallen soldiers at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers.” Donald, however, maintained that he never made those remarks.

Several military officials have blasted Donald over the years, including retired Marine general John Kelly. John served as Donald’s chief of staff in 2017 and 2018, and slammed him as the “most flawed person” he has ever met.

James Mattis, also a retired Marine general who served as the former President’s first secretary of defence, once said Donald was “more dangerous than anyone could ever imagine.”