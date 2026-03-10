Why Iranian Regime Change Would Transform Global Energy Markets

The Iran conflict is rocking energy markets and threatening to squeeze the global economy, but beyond the immediate crisis lies a staggering economic prize—unlocking the oil industry in a nation with one of the world’s largest proven reserves. Iran currently pumps around 4% of the world’s oil.

On Monday, Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel before falling back in volatile trading as the conflict paralyzed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows through. Thousands of ships are stuck outside the Persian Gulf.

But there is promise lurking behind the peril.

If the fight leads to regime change in Iran—a prospect that remains far from certain—it could one day reshape global energy markets. Lifting crippling economic sanctions could boost output in a country that already produces roughly 4% of the world’s oil.

“There is plenty of runway for Iranian oil,” said Karen Young, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

For years, Iran’s oil industry has been strangled by international sanctions, starving it of most foreign investment and technology. If that persists, it would likely lead to an eventual collapse in production.

“That can change quickly, in a scenario as we now see in Venezuela where expectations of increasing production were quite bleak but already showing improvement,” said Young.