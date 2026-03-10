Why Iranian Regime Change Would Transform Global Energy Markets
It has one of the largest oil industries in the world, but it has been strangled for years by international sanctions.
The Iran conflict is rocking energy markets and threatening to squeeze the global economy, but beyond the immediate crisis lies a staggering economic prize—unlocking the oil industry in a nation with one of the world’s largest proven reserves.
On Monday, Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel before falling back in volatile trading as the conflict paralyzed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows through. Thousands of ships are stuck outside the Persian Gulf.
But there is promise lurking behind the peril.
If the fight leads to regime change in Iran—a prospect that remains far from certain—it could one day reshape global energy markets. Lifting crippling economic sanctions could boost output in a country that already produces roughly 4% of the world’s oil.
“There is plenty of runway for Iranian oil,” said Karen Young, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.
For years, Iran’s oil industry has been strangled by international sanctions, starving it of most foreign investment and technology. If that persists, it would likely lead to an eventual collapse in production.
“That can change quickly, in a scenario as we now see in Venezuela where expectations of increasing production were quite bleak but already showing improvement,” said Young.
After years of U.S. sanctions, the Venezuelan energy sector suffered a heavy blow amid a lack of access to technology and chronic capital flight. Since U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, Washington’s push to lift sanctions and attract foreign investment has positioned the nation’s oil sector for a steady, albeit lengthy, recovery.
Before the current conflict, Iran was pumping up to 3.5 million barrels a day, exporting roughly half of that. In 2025 as a whole, Iran sold more oil than in any year since 2018.
Before the 1979 revolution, it produced 5 million to 6 million barrels a day. That dropped due to infrastructure damage from the Iran-Iraq War, the loss of foreign expertise and chronic underinvestment.
To continue exporting amid sanctions, Iran has leaned on its shadow fleet, a global network of aging tankers that the Trump administration has been pursuing with sanctions and special forces.
Iran sells its crude mainly to small Chinese refiners known as “teapots.” Lacking international exposure, they largely ignore U.S. sanctions, scooping up cheap crude to compete domestically. Iranian oil makes up roughly 13% of China’s seaborne oil intake.
Iran’s resilience also stems from its subsurface advantages. Unlike Venezuela, which requires sophisticated diluents and upgrading to process its heavy crude, Iran benefits from conventional drilling and rich reservoir management experience. Consequently, Iran’s production costs are low, at $10 to $30 a barrel, compared with U.S. shale break-even prices of $60 to $70 per barrel.
“That means it can keep pumping even when oil is sold at a discount and payments are more complicated, which helps explain why output has not collapsed despite sanctions,” said Bridget Payne, head of energy forecasting at Oxford Economics.
Two futures: Decline or resurgence
Despite this resilience, the baseline outlook if the regime survives and antagonism with the West continues is grim.
Russia, whose energy sector was heavily sanctioned after it invaded Ukraine, offers a parallel. Starved of cash, advanced equipment and modern technologies to extract hard-to-reach oil, Russian production is expected to enter a slow decline in the coming years.
In the short term, Iran’s ability to move its oil is facing immediate physical and geopolitical hurdles. Gregory Brew, a senior analyst at the Eurasia Group, said that if hostilities drag on, the volume of Iranian exports is likely to be suppressed by sustained U.S. military and sanctions pressure.
In a scenario where the conflict imposes damage on the local oil industry and sanctions continue, research firm Rystad Energy projects that total output could fall to 2.6 million barrels a day by the middle of the year.
“I think there’s a very low probability that this conflict ends with any kind of improvement in the U.S.-Iranian relationship,” Brew said. “The U.S. is going to continue to pressure Iran via sanctions.”
Conversely, regime change or a diplomatic breakthrough with the U.S. that leads to the removal of sanctions would see a rapid return of Iranian barrels.
In such a scenario, Rystad expects output to increase by over 10% by the end of 2027. Vikas Dwivedi, global energy strategist at Macquarie Group, estimates an initial 500,000-barrel-a-day jump within six months, and another 500,000 barrels within 18 months.
Such a production boost, Dwivedi said, could shave $5 to $10 a barrel off the price of Brent.
“We’ve always said that a long-term solution to peace in the Middle East brings the oil price down,” said Michael Haigh, head of commodities research at Société Générale. “There wouldn’t really be very much of a risk premium in the market.”
