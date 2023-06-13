Why is Dutch govt aggressively promoting use of sun creams among citizens?

In an effort to address rising skin cancer cases, the Dutch government has taken a proactive step by initiating a comprehensive programme that provides free sun protection to its citizens. As per a report in the Guardian, the government aims to make sun cream easily accessible to all, ensuring that factors such as cost or inconvenience do not hinder individuals from protecting themselves against harmful sun exposure.

Under this new initiative, sun cream dispensers will be installed throughout the Netherlands during the summer season. These dispensers will be strategically placed in various locations including schools, universities, festivals, parks, sports venues, and open public spaces, to maximise accessibility for the general public. By making sun protection readily available in these frequently visited areas, the government hopes to encourage individuals of all ages to adopt safe practices.

The Dutch authorities have reportedly taken a leaf from the Australia's renowned slip-slop-slap initiative. This ambitious effort aims to cultivate a culture of regular sun cream application, transforming it into an ingrained and unquestioned habit for all Dutch citizens.

According to a report by public broadcaster NOS, a skin doctor from a local clinic has devised an idea to repurpose the sanitiser dispensers that were widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic. These dispensers previously used for distributing hand sanitiser, will now be adapted to dispense sunscreen, promoting sun protection as an essential part of daily life.

A councillor from a North Sea bathing resort said that children should get used to applying sunscreen from an early age so that it becomes a habit.

''It's costing a bit of money but we hold the health of the people in high regard. We regularly see people enjoying the sun but neglecting to protect themselves and owing to the fact that Katwijk gets above the average amount of sun, this is not good,'' said Jacco Knape from the seaside town of Katwijk, as quoted by The Guardian.

Skin cancer cases have been on the rise in Europe for the past two decades, and recent unusually high temperatures in central Europe are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Excessive exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun is the primary cause of skin cancer. The sun emits ultraviolet rays that can be detrimental to our bodies, leading to changes in the cell structure and abnormal cell replication. One of the earliest and most common symptoms of skin cancer is a noticeable change in the colour of a specific area on the skin.

For this reason, it is crucial to recognise that sunscreens should not be viewed merely as cosmetic products, but rather as essential tools for protecting our skin.

