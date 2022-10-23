Home / World News / Why sheep took over Madrid's streets in Spain

Why sheep took over Madrid's streets in Spain

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Spain: Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.

Spain: A woman poses for a photograph next to a flock during the annual sheep parade.(Reuters)
Spain: A woman poses for a photograph next to a flock during the annual sheep parade.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Sheep replaced cars on the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital to southerly pastures for winter grazing.

Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.

The annual event was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid's annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia, after the Spanish parliament recognised the traditional routes shepherds used to herd their livestock.

Just a few centuries ago, the route would have taken them through quiet countryside, but today it sees them traverse some of the busiest areas of the city, including the Plaza Mayor, Madrid's main square.

Read more: Watch: 'Rishi Sunak not British' says 'racist' caller on UK show. Host responds

Onlookers took pictures and videos on their phones, while some children held out tentative hands to stroke the sheep.

Many people were surprised by the unexpected sight in a city usually thronged with traffic.

"It was crazy that there were so many sheep, I've never seen anything like it. It was a great way to learn about Spanish history and Spanish culture," English teacher Maria Kouriabalis, a 22-year-old American who has been living in Madrid for a month, told Reuters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain
spain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out