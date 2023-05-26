Why this Jamaican woman has banned Black Americans at her rental property

Jamaican owner of Rustic Mountain Living rental company, is extremely miffed by ill-treatment from her Black American guests. The woman has decided to ban their short-term stays at her property. “The Barefoot Mountain Lady" shared a TikTok video and highlighted her ordeal on the internet.

She highlighted how Black American guests whom she hosted, behaved disrespectfully and expected special treatment. In the video, she informed she only ever had two Black American guests who behaved mannerly. The woman also says not all Black Americans are bad.

The incident is an example of how sometimes an entire group or ethnicity has to bear the consequences of a few people's bad actions. Meanwhile, the woman's decision has sparked outrage on social media. Internet users are accusing her of being stereotypical and encouraging similar mindset about Black Americans.

Some people criticised the woman for taking to social media to talk about her personal decision. Internet users also discussed her inhospitable attitude while being in the hospitality industry.

One Twitter user quoted the woman's video and implied she was misguided and influenced by white supremacists.

However, the Jamaican woman is unaffected by the backlash and criticism. In another video, she refused to apologise or change her decision.

“I’m not sorry,” she said.

“You want to unfollow me? Block me? I don’t care,” she added.

