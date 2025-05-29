Why US Court of International Trade blocked Donald Trump’s tariffs

The bulk of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were declared illegal and blocked by the US trade court. The ruling was issued by a panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan on Wednesday. In the ruling, the court sided with Democratic-led states and a group of small businesses that argued, Trump had wrongfully invoked an emergency law to justify some of his levies. The court order suspends the vast majority of Trump’s tariffs including his global flat tariff, elevated rates on China and his fentanyl-related tariffs. (Bloomberg)

Here’s why the trade court blocked Trump's tariff:

Global markets fluctuation due to tariffs

Since the Trump administration announced the levies in an order on April 2, global markets have fluctuated wildly. The court order suspends the vast majority of Trump’s tariffs including his global flat tariff, elevated rates on China and his fentanyl-related tariffs. Other tariffs imposed under different powers, like Section 232 and Section 301 are unaffected. Trump’s executive order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify the sweeping global tariffs.

Tariff order exceeded president's authority under emergency law

Trump said he implemented tariffs under the use of the emergency law because the nation’s “large and persistent” annual trade deficits across the globe constituted “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security and the economy. However, the panel concluded that Trump’s initial order about global tariffs and subsequent orders of additional levies, exceeded the president’s authority under the emergency law. A third executive order, hitting Mexico and Canada with tariffs over drug trafficking concerns, were also deemed illegal as those levies do not ultimately attempt to address the trafficking problem.

Complaints by Small Businesses

A complaint was brought by a conservative legal advocacy group on behalf of small businesses that alleged Trump is misusing the law, basing his tariffs on a bogus emergency. The Liberty Justice Center said the US trade deficits are “neither an emergency nor an unusual or extraordinary threat.” Even if it were, the group says, the emergency law doesn’t allow a president to impose across-the-board tariffs.

No question of “narrowly tailored relief”

The Trump administration argued that the plaintiffs are questioning his executive orders and “inviting judicial second-guessing of the president’s judgment.” The government had asked the panel of judges to issue only a narrow ruling if they were to rule in favor of the plaintiffs, but the court concluded that “There is no question here of narrowly tailored relief ” given the nature of the tariffs. The court said it didn’t need to weigh in on the plaintiffs’ argument that Trump had declared a false national emergency, saying that argument is moot for now because the president had used the law improperly regardless.

(With AFP Inputs)