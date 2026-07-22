‘Will bomb bridge, power plants if ships struck in Hormuz’: Trump's big warning to Iran as war escalates

United States President Donald Trump has issued another big warning to Iran. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the US president stated that for every ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz, the US will bomb one bridge or power plant in Iran.

The US president stated that for every ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz, the US will bomb one bridge or power plant in Iran. (REUTERS)

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"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," he wrote on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's warning comes as the US carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran as diplomatic efforts to end the war collapse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's warning comes as the US carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran as diplomatic efforts to end the war collapse. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials from the US and Iran have dug in on their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key waterway for around 20 per cent of the world's supply of oil and gas.

Disruption in the Strait since February has caused the global to face an energy crisis and fluctuations in oil prices.

For the first time since the collapse of the ceasefire, Brent crude oil rose to around $94 a barrel in trading.

Also Read | All about Pickaxe Mountain: Iran's under-construction secret nuclear site on Trump's radar

Attacks shake Iran

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Since the resumption of the war, Iran has stated at least 53 people have been killed, including six women and three children.

As per IRNA news agency, the Iranian health ministry added that nearly 600 people have been injured in the past 11 days.

In retaliation to the US attacks, Iran has also launched several drone and missile attacks towards Bahrain, Kuwait and other Gulf nations which host US military bases.

Meanwhile, the US is mulling an attack on an underground nuclear site.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump hinted at possible talks, saying the US had “no interest in meeting," and added that the US military could target the under-construction nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain.