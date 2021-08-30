Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Will bury this fake, corrupt govt’: Pakistan opposition to Imran Khan

Pakistan opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif blamed Imran Khan for the rise in poverty and unemployment in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Sharif said people are being misled through false promises. (Reuters File Photo)

Pakistan leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that the opposition alliance will march to Islamabad with a "sea of supporters" to get rid of "fake and corrupt" government as he criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government during a massive rally in Karachi. “We will go to [Islamabad] with hundreds of thousands of people to end inflation and politically bury this fake and corrupt government,” Pakistan Muslim League (N) or PML-N president Sharif said on Sunday and added that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the rally.

Sharif, while addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on Sunday, accused Imran Khan of failing to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Karachi and blamed him for the rise in poverty and unemployment in Pakistan, Dawn reported. "People are being misled through false promises," Sharif said.

Also read | Amrullah Saleh says Pakistan is not just a sanctuary for Taliban

Despite the government's claims, Shehbaz said, the prices of food items and electricity have sky-rocketed, while "Imran Khan speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina while sitting in his 350-kanal Bani Gala palace" referring to the residence of the Pakistan prime minister.

Also read | Imran Khan under fire for linking 'misuse' of mobiles phones with sexual assault

RELATED STORIES

Sharif, the brother of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said if the PDM was given the chance, inflation will decline again, employment opportunities will be generated and there will be education and medical facilities.

This was the first major rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement without PPP, which has parted ways with the opposition alliance in the country. The PDM on Saturday announced that it would relaunch its anti-government campaign by organising rallies and caravans across the country next month after Sunday's public meeting in Karachi.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan “has only regressed” even as other nations continue to progress. “Of course, amid all this, we cannot sit quietly and idly by. We have sworn to raise Pakistan’s ranks among the great nations of the world,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation.
