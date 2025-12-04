‘Will come to New York’, says Netanyahu, sets condition on meeting Mamdani who threatened to arrest him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he still plans to visit New York despite mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s threats to arrest him to honour the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mamdani earlier said that Netanyahu should be arrested in compliance with the ICC orders.(File Photo)

Notably, Mamdani has earlier said that he believes Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and that Netanyahu should be arrested in compliance with the ICC orders. Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide and apartheid.

Netanyahu to visit New York?

Speaking during a virtual interview with the New York Times' Dealbook forum, Netanyahu said, “Yes, I'll come to New York”.

When asked if he would seek to speak to Mamdani, the Israeli PM said, “If he changes his mind and says that we have the right to exist, that'll be a good opening for a conversation”.

Mamdani on Israel, Netanyahu

The Democratic socialist leader, who is set to become New York’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, said that he is not “comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else” when he was asked if he backs Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

“...I think that in the way that we have in this country, equality should be enshrined in every country in the world,” he added.

Mamdani has said he will direct the New York Police Department to act on arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, including those for Netanyahu or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Hague-based ICC last year said that it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was linked to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel’s ongoing action in Gaza after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Israel has rejected the allegations.

Notably, Israel, the United States and Russia are among the countries that have not joined the ICC.

Can Mamdani arrest Netanyahu?

Despite Mamdani's comments, an arrest of Netanyahu is seen as unlikely and there are questions over whether the mayor-elect has the power to act.

The federal government manages immigration, and US President Donald Trump's administration has strongly backed Israel, including placing sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors.

Under its agreement as the host country, the United States is expected to provide visas for official UN work, although in September, the Trump administration denied entry to Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

With inputs from agencies