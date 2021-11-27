Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Will develop booster shot for new Covid variant: Moderna
world news

Will develop booster shot for new Covid variant: Moderna

It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.
A health care worker fills up a syringe with a dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for a booster shot at the vaccination reference center at the Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI) in Zurich, Switzerland.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 04:31 AM IST
AFP |

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.

"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moderna coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP