Will Mitch McConnell return to work next week? Major update on Kentucky Senator as US Senate set to resume

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been discharged from rehabilitation centre and he may be returning to the Senate shortly, as per reports.

Mitch McConnell's prolonged absence from the Senate has raised transparency issues among Republicans, as they navigate legislative challenges amid calls for the senator to clarify his fitness to serve. (AP Photo)

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McConnell, who holds the record as the longest-serving Senate leader in history before his resignation in 2025, has been away for almost three months following hospitalization due to a fall and mild pneumonia. His absence has been noticeable in the Senate, where Republicans maintain a slim majority.

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator likely to return to US Senate soon

According to Punchbowl News, Republican leaders anticipate that McConnell may return to the Senate as early as Monday, coinciding with the commencement of the September work period.

However, McConnell's office has yet to verify this information. A representative for McConnell refrained from providing comments to Punchbowl News, and his office was not promptly reachable for comments to FOX Local.

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On June 14, McConnell was admitted to the hospital, yet his office delayed for several weeks before revealing that the reason was a fall. This lack of transparency sparked rampant speculation regarding the health of the 84-year-old senator and his ability to fulfill his duties.

Following his hospitalization, McConnell resided in a rehabilitation center. In early August, he announced his intention to continue his recovery at home, yet he did not specify a date for his return to the Senate.

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McConnell’s representative, Stephanie Penn, said that there are no current updates regarding his work schedule. Additionally, his office did not provide any information on when the senator might resume his duties at the Capitol.

James Comer speaks about McConnell's return

James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, proposed that McConnell could reappear after the Senate recess concludes. According to Comer, this was the aim previously referenced by the senator's team.

“I expect that, and I certainly hope so,” said James Comer.

Comer stated that he had not had a personal conversation with McConnell, yet he maintained consistent communication with his team. The offices of the lawmakers frequently collaborate on matters concerning the state of Kentucky.

McConnell's Senate absence sparks concerns

Critics have expressed concerns regarding McConnell's lack of transparency concerning his health. Recently, Kentucky's Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, urged the senator to either demonstrate his fitness to continue serving following his extended hospital stay or to resign from his position.

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McConnell's absence is noticeably impacting the Senate: Republicans found themselves unable to move forward with at least one bill due to a lack of votes.

Republican leaders have asserted that lawmakers and their teams should be responsible for making decisions regarding extended absences and public statements. Concurrently, they have emphasized the need for increased transparency. Senator John Cornyn previously remarked that McConnell and his staff could have offered more information to help diminish the spread of rumors and conspiracy theories online.