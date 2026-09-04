Mitch McConnell update: Will he really return to Senate on Sept. 14? Security at DC home sparks doubt
Mitch McConnell’s health remains under scrutiny as James Comer expects his Senate return Sept. 14, despite 80+ days out of public view and limited updates.
The buzz around the health of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was reinvigorated on Thursday following an update from James Comer, Kentucky Senator and House Oversight Committee Chair.
Comer, being a fellow Senator from the state, is facing a lot of questions about the McConnell's health. As the US Senate is set to be back in session on September 14, Comer and other GOP politicians in Washington are facing questions about the Senator's health.
After days of no updates from the 84-year-old ailing Senator's staff, Sen. Comer said on Thursday that he expects Mitch McConnell to be back in the Senate on September 14.
But Senator Mitch McConnell has been away from the public eye for over 80 days now. His staff said that he suffered a fall on June 12, which led to his hospitalization. He underwent treatment at the George Washington Hospital in Washington D.C. followed by a period at a rehabilitation center.
About a month ago, on August 6, the latest update from Mitch McConnell's staff stated that he had been discharged from the hospital and was believed to be at home continuing an "intensive regimen of physical therapy."
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While updates have come from the Senator's staff, what has been missing is a video proof of life. Mitch McConnell's office released two photos of the Senator with her wife, Elaine Chao, from the hospital. But so far, no video of the Senator has been released.
As a result, after Sen. James Comer forecasted a September 14 return for Mitch McConnell, many were not convinced.
Why Sen. James Comer's Timeline Is Not Convincing
Sen. James Comer's update on Sen. McConnell has come on the back of an explosive report by the Daily Beast. The report claimed that when the journalists visited the home of the Senator in Washington, D.C, they found unusually high police presence guarding it.
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The Daily Beast journalists found that there were three unmarked SUVs "with tinted windows" parked outside the home. Two marked Capitol Police cars were also spotted around the street.
Describing the layer of secrecy around the house, the report added that most of the windows had curtains drawn. Along with photos of the residence, the report raised doubts that the Senator could really return on September 14 as the Senate resumes.
Notably, Mitch McConnell's staff has not confirmed is the Senator will indeed be back in the Senate later this month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More