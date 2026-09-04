The buzz around the health of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was reinvigorated on Thursday following an update from James Comer, Kentucky Senator and House Oversight Committee Chair. Sen. Mitch McConnell walks through the Capitol, Jan. 15. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Comer, being a fellow Senator from the state, is facing a lot of questions about the McConnell's health. As the US Senate is set to be back in session on September 14, Comer and other GOP politicians in Washington are facing questions about the Senator's health.

After days of no updates from the 84-year-old ailing Senator's staff, Sen. Comer said on Thursday that he expects Mitch McConnell to be back in the Senate on September 14.

But Senator Mitch McConnell has been away from the public eye for over 80 days now. His staff said that he suffered a fall on June 12, which led to his hospitalization. He underwent treatment at the George Washington Hospital in Washington D.C. followed by a period at a rehabilitation center.

About a month ago, on August 6, the latest update from Mitch McConnell's staff stated that he had been discharged from the hospital and was believed to be at home continuing an "intensive regimen of physical therapy."

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While updates have come from the Senator's staff, what has been missing is a video proof of life. Mitch McConnell's office released two photos of the Senator with her wife, Elaine Chao, from the hospital. But so far, no video of the Senator has been released.

As a result, after Sen. James Comer forecasted a September 14 return for Mitch McConnell, many were not convinced.

Why Sen. James Comer's Timeline Is Not Convincing Sen. James Comer's update on Sen. McConnell has come on the back of an explosive report by the Daily Beast. The report claimed that when the journalists visited the home of the Senator in Washington, D.C, they found unusually high police presence guarding it.

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The Daily Beast journalists found that there were three unmarked SUVs "with tinted windows" parked outside the home. Two marked Capitol Police cars were also spotted around the street.

Describing the layer of secrecy around the house, the report added that most of the windows had curtains drawn. Along with photos of the residence, the report raised doubts that the Senator could really return on September 14 as the Senate resumes.

Notably, Mitch McConnell's staff has not confirmed is the Senator will indeed be back in the Senate later this month.