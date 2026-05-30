‘Will Pakistan recognise Israel?’: Reporter shouts question, Ishaq Dar, Rubio walk away | WATCH

During a meeting between Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar and US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, a reporter shouted a question about whether Pakistan was willing to recognise Israel. This comes after US President Donald Trump asked several Arab and Muslim nations to join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic ties with Israel as part of a potential deal to end the Iran conflict.

The reporter shouted a question related to Trump’s appeal to Arab and Muslim countries, including Pakistan.(Reuters/X via @FaisalzUpdates)

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‘Will Pakistan recognise Israel?’

Pakistan, which has projected itself as a mediator to ease tensions in West Asia, does not recognise the State of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Although Dar also serves as deputy prime minister, Pakistan’s bid to mediate an end to the Iran conflict has largely been led by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

At the Washington meeting between Dar and Rubio, a reporter identified as Faisal Ali Shah from ‘The Pakistan Daily’ shouted a question related to Trump’s appeal to Arab and Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

“Will Pakistan recognise Israel?” he shouted. Neither leader responded, and the question went unanswered.

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Speaking to reporters later, Dar said, “Pakistan remains steadfast in its position on Palestine and Gaza,” and added that Israel “must move towards the establishment of a Palestinian state” before Islamabad could consider any shift in its policy towards Israel, Dawn reported.

Why Trump wants Pakistan to recognise Israel

Trump said on Monday that he had urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to collectively join the Abraham Accords and normalise ties with Israel while he works towards a deal aimed at ending the Iran conflict.

Pakistan turned down the suggestion. The other countries mentioned have not publicly reacted to Trump’s call so far.

The Abraham Accords were brokered by Washington during Trump’s first presidency as part of an effort to strengthen ties between Israel and Arab nations.

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The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco signed the agreement, opening diplomatic, economic and security relations with Israel. Sudan was also included, but has not yet completed the process of establishing formal ties.

With inputs from agencies

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