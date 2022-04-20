Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Woke': On Netflix, Elon Musk and Vivek Agnihotri on same page
world news

'Woke': On Netflix, Elon Musk and Vivek Agnihotri on same page

As Elon Musk tweeted what has made Netflix unwatchable, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote Netflix had lost him long back.
Socia media users on Wednesday debated why Netflix lost audience. 
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has created a stir through his Twitter aspiration now has assailed Netflix after its shares dropped 25% on Wednesday. With several theories coming up for the possible setback for Netflix, the word 'Woke' started trending on Twitter as most of the theories blamed Netflix's 'woke' content for the slump. And one of the subscribers to the belief is Elon Musk who tweeted, "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

 

RELATED STORIES

Another subscriber to the belief is Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri whose recent movie The Kashmir Files saw international release in abroad and huge controversy in India. Tagging Elon Musk, Vivek Agnihotri slammed Netflix's 'woke' content. "The way their WOKE executives demand the WOKE content, I won’t be surprised if soon they lose all their subscribers. They had lost me long time back," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted adding, "I hope @elonmusk makes an offer."

Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday. It's the first time that Netflix's subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.

In India, however, Netflix reported an uptick after it announced in December its mobile-only plan at 19 and the entry-level plan at 199 per month.

To a social media user, who opined that not only Netflix but all movies, videogame and content in general is 'infested with woke garbage', Elon Musk commented 'true'. "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?" Elon Musk wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
netflix elon musk vivek agnihotri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP