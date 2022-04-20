'Woke': On Netflix, Elon Musk and Vivek Agnihotri on same page

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has created a stir through his Twitter aspiration now has assailed Netflix after its shares dropped 25% on Wednesday. With several theories coming up for the possible setback for Netflix, the word 'Woke' started trending on Twitter as most of the theories blamed Netflix's 'woke' content for the slump. And one of the subscribers to the belief is Elon Musk who tweeted, "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable."

Another subscriber to the belief is Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri whose recent movie The Kashmir Files saw international release in abroad and huge controversy in India. Tagging Elon Musk, Vivek Agnihotri slammed Netflix's 'woke' content. "The way their WOKE executives demand the WOKE content, I won’t be surprised if soon they lose all their subscribers. They had lost me long time back," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted adding, "I hope @elonmusk makes an offer."

Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday. It's the first time that Netflix's subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.

In India, however, Netflix reported an uptick after it announced in December its mobile-only plan at ₹19 and the entry-level plan at ₹199 per month.

To a social media user, who opined that not only Netflix but all movies, videogame and content in general is 'infested with woke garbage', Elon Musk commented 'true'. "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?" Elon Musk wrote.

