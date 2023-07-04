Woman, 57, tragically dies in triple-digit heat while hiking remote part of Arizona's Grand Canyon

A woman hiking a remote part of Arizona's Grand Canyon tragically died in triple-digit heat, officials have confirmed. The 57-year-old hiker, who has not been named, was discovered dead in the Tuweep section of the national park on Monday, July 3. Parts of the Grand Canyon have even peaked at 114 degrees.

Parts of the Grand Canyon have even peaked at 114 degrees (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil - Representational image)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On July 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a U.S. Park Ranger received a report of a distressed day hiker in the Tuweep area of Grand Canyon National Park,” a press release by the park reads. “The hiker, a 57-year-old female, was attempting an eight-mile hike in the remote Tuweep area of the park when she became unconscious. A ranger arrived on scene at approximately 1 a.m. on July 3 and pronounced the hiker deceased. On July 2, the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F (38°C), with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F (46°C).”

“Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inner canyon portions of the Grand Canyon through Wednesday, July 5,” the release adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The press release further says that temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can even reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. It says hiking in extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and even death. “Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m,” it adds.

The press release confirms that an investigation into the death of the woman is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON