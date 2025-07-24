Woman charged with plotting to assassinate Israel PM Netanyahu

An Israeli woman has been charged with plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prosecutors said on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament(REUTERS/File)

According to the indictment, the woman, whose identity is still unknown, was "engaged in political protest activities" against the government and decided to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Her plan was discovered after she sought to acquire a rocket-propelled grenade to carry out the assassination, the prosecutor's office at the Tel Aviv district court wrote in the indictment.