Thu, Jul 24, 2025
Woman charged with plotting to assassinate Israel PM Netanyahu

AFP |
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 07:22 pm IST

The woman was "engaged in political protest activities" against the government and decided to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

An Israeli woman has been charged with plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament(REUTERS/File)
According to the indictment, the woman, whose identity is still unknown, was "engaged in political protest activities" against the government and decided to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Her plan was discovered after she sought to acquire a rocket-propelled grenade to carry out the assassination, the prosecutor's office at the Tel Aviv district court wrote in the indictment.

