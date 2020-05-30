e-paper
Woman fatally shot at after charging officer with knife: Police

Heba Momtaz Alazhari, 21, arrived at City Hall and asked for an officer’s help, officials said. When a uniformed officer went outside, the chief said she charged at him with a knife for unknown reasons.

world Updated: May 30, 2020 08:35 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said during a news conference that the shooting occurred at the City Hall building, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said during a news conference that the shooting occurred at the City Hall building, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
         

A woman armed with a butcher knife was fatally shot Friday after charging police officers outside a Florida government building, authorities said.

Heba Momtaz Alazhari, 21, arrived at City Hall and asked for an officer’s help, officials said. When a uniformed officer went outside, the chief said she charged at him with a knife for unknown reasons.

Multiple officers fired at the woman, though Albano wouldn’t say how many.

The officer who was attacked sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The chief did not say how many officers were involved, how many fired their weapons or how many times the woman was shot. The officer who was attacked did fire his weapon, Albano said.

State law enforcement agents will investigate the shooting.

Officials didn’t release the race of the woman or the officers involved.

