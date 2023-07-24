Woman found dead on trail near Yellowstone National Park after ‘apparent bear encounter’

A woman was reportedly discovered deadon a trail in Montana near Yellowstone National Park after what appeared to be a bear encounter on Sunday, July 23. The body of the woman was found on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone. According to officials, grizzly bear tracks were found at the scene.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has now issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area for human safety. People have been asked to avoid the area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3) wrote on Facebook, “Generally, the Buttermilk Area Closure is located about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. It follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484). The area closure follows these roads to the east and north back to the Forest Service boundary just south of Highway 20 and to the west to connect with the Continental Divide Trail (Trail #116).”

“Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should “Be Bear Aware” by following these precautionary steps,” the post added.

What precautions can you take?

As per the website ofMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, “Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded and bears are sometimes found in historic ranges beyond western Montana.”

The website lists down some precautionary measures for people venturing into the outdoors, including “Carry and know how to use bear spray; Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours; Stay on trails or rural roads; Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers; and Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.”

The website has also urges people to keep children and pets close, and warned people against approaching bears. “Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present,” it says.

