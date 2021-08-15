Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Women will have freedom, foreigners can leave: Taliban on possible new regime
world news

Women will have freedom, foreigners can leave: Taliban on possible new regime

Taliban have already asked the women employees of a bank in Kandahar to stop working, reports said. Male family members can take up their jobs, the insurgent group said. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Foreigners can leave Afghanistan if they do not want to stay, the Taliban said after entering Kabul on Sunday. (AP)

Ahead of the imminent fall of the Afghanistan government making way for an interim set up, the Taliban which had set an example of a horrifying reign between 1996 and 2001, on Saturday said they respect women's rights. Women will be allowed to leave homes alone and they will have access to education and work, but they will have to wear the hijab, a Taliban spokesperson told Reuters. Whipping, stoning were common forms of Taliban punishment in the earlier regime, but as Reuters reported, the spokesperson said that policy on punishments will depend on courts. Media will be allowed to criticise anyone, but they should not indulge in character assassination, the spokesperson said.

The return of the Taliban is a nightmare for Afghan women, and as apprehended, the Taliban insurgents in Kandahar have walked into the offices of Azizi Bank and ordered nine women working there to leave, Reuters reported. Male relatives can take their place, the Taliban said.

Former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali may head interim Afghan govt: Reports

The insurgent group told Reuters that n Taliban fighter was allowed to conduct celebratory gunfire right now as the negotiation for peaceful power transfer is still going on. Foreigners in the city can leave if they wish, the Taliban said. But if they continue to stay, then they will have to register their presence with Taliban administrators, the spokesperson said.

Watch: Taliban surround Kabul, in talks with Ashraf Ghani govt for power transition

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to step down within the next few hours, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. With Afghanistan's former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali likely to be roped in to head the interim government, the Taliban are expecting the power transfer peacefully in the next few hours.

In just over a week, the Taliban have seized nearly all of Afghanistan raising questions over the monumental failure of the Afghan army. The warlords on whom Ashraf Ghani was banking for remobilising the army surrendered to the Taliban in the last few days apparently leaving no option in front of the Afghan government. The talks in Doha too didn't result in any breakthrough.

(With agency inputs)

 

