'Won't be easy, but right choice': UK will ban social media for children under 16

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced plans to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing major social media platforms and impose restrictions on gaming and livestreaming services.

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a news conference announcing a ban on young teenagers using social media, at Downing Street in London, UK, on Monday, June 15, 2026.(Bloomberg)

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Starmer did not immediately specify which platforms would be covered but said the restrictions would take effect early next year.

Unveiling the proposed changes, Starmer said the government would press ahead with tougher online safety measures aimed at protecting children from harmful digital experiences.

"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," he said, acknowledging that implementing the policy would be difficult. "It would not be easy," he added, but argued that governments had a responsibility to push back against the influence of major technology companies.

Starmer said he would push ahead with the proposal even if technology companies oppose it, saying he was “not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children.”

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{{^usCountry}} “How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said. “This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working." Australia leads the way {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said. “This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working." Australia leads the way {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The UK would join a growing list of countries tightening children's access to social media. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or proposed age-based restrictions, while France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are considering similar measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UK would join a growing list of countries tightening children's access to social media. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or proposed age-based restrictions, while France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are considering similar measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Starmer described the proposal as a “world-leading” measure and suggested it could be more restrictive than Australia's ban on social media access for children under 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starmer described the proposal as a “world-leading” measure and suggested it could be more restrictive than Australia's ban on social media access for children under 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We hope to pass regulation before Christmas, and therefore to bring the ban into force in the early part of next year, probably about springtime,” Starmer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We hope to pass regulation before Christmas, and therefore to bring the ban into force in the early part of next year, probably about springtime,” Starmer added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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