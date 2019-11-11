e-paper
World Bank ends funding to controversial Uighur schools in China

world Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
The World Bank announced on Monday it was ending a project to fund vocational schools in China following allegations of mistreatment of minority Muslim Uighurs.
The World Bank announced on Monday it was ending a project to fund vocational schools in China following allegations of mistreatment of minority Muslim Uighurs.

The World Bank launched another review of the program in late August after Foreign Policy magazine reported that a school that benefited from a tranche of the $50 million loan to China bought “barbed wire, gas launchers, and body armor.”

The Washington-based development lender said it launched another review in the wake of the charges but “did not substantiate the allegations.” However, “In light of the risks associated with the partner schools, which are widely dispersed and difficult to monitor, the scope and footprint of the project is being reduced.”

“Specifically, the project component that involves the partner schools in Xinjiang is being closed,” the World Bank said in a statement.

China’s treatment of the Uighurs -- a mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking minority concentrated in the tightly-controlled northwestern Xinjiang region -- has come under growing scrutiny.

Rights groups and experts say more than one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been interned in re-education camps in Xinjiang, where they are being tortured and forced to renounce their religion.

China initially denied the existence of the camps before admitting to running what it called “vocational education centers,” which it presented as necessary to combat religious extremism and boost employment.

World Bank funding to five schools in the project will, however, continue. (AFP) PMS PMS

Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
