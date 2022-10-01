Home / World News / World Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid amid Russian invasion

World Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid amid Russian invasion

Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:17 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine War: The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530 million in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of $13 billion to Ukraine to date, $11 billion has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100 billion, said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

world bank russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 4 more
