World Consumer Rights Day 2023: History, significance, theme

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year with an aim to raise global awareness about consumer rights and promote consumer protection. The day is also commemorated to be aware about the market injustices across the world. It is an annual event that celebrates solidarity within the international consumer movement.

On this day, people across the world support all consumers' basic rights, demanding that those rights be protected and respected and denouncing market injustices.

History:

The day was first observed on March 15, 1983 which was inspired by US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's US Congress address on March 15, 1962. He addressed the issue of consumer rights and laid emphasis on its importance and became the first world leader to talk about consumer rights. Every year on this day several organisations like Consumer International celebrate the occasion by holding events and campaigns to safeguard consumer rights.

Significance:

The main objective of celebrating World Consumer Rights Day is to ensure that consumers are not subjected to market exploitation or injustice that may jeopardize their rights. Consumers are aware about their rights and how they should be used in day-to-day lives.

Theme:

This year the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is "Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions." It aims to raise awareness of consumer empowerment and their role to push for a faster clean energy transition.

Consumer International, the organisation for consumer groups around the world said, "Amidst the greatest cost-of-living crisis in a generation and as the energy world drastically responds to supply and climate issues, we have a core role to play in delivering a just transition for consumers."

Consumer rights in India:

On December 9, 1986, the consumer protection act was passed in the Indian Parliament to empower the consumers. The act focuses on the establishment of consumer councils, forums and appellate courts for the settlement of consumer's grievances.

The act embeds the following rights:

1. Right to be heard at an appropriate forum

2. Right to seek redressal in case of unfair trade practices

3. Right to consumer education

4. Right to goods and services at competitive prices

5. Right to be informed about the quality, potency, purity, standard and price of goods and services

6. Right to be protected against wrong marketing of goods and services which are hazardous to the life and property