Year Ender 2022: A year of elections that stunned world pollsters

In 2022, Israel got a far-right coalition with Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu as the head while Italy is being ruled by its first female president, Giorgia Meloni. Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the King appointed Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister while Bongbong Marcos Jr. of the Philippines managed to win the presidency. And finally, in Brazil, leftist Lula Da Silva made a triumphant comeback to power after being found guilty of "politically driven" corruption allegations, defeating Jair Bolsonaro.

Here’s a look at the world elections in 2022:

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu

The results of Israel's fifth election in three years showed the expansion of a strong right-wing majority. But the electorate was more unified than ever in its support for right-wing ideology as after winning the election, Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition controlled at least 64 seats in parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, who was sworn in as the new prime minister of Italy in October as her party became the largest in parliament with 26% of the vote. Giorgia Meloni has been controversial for her opposition on abortion rights, inciting anti-immigrant prejudice, and taking a stand against LGBT rights.

Philippines' Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr, ruled Philippines for two decades through a period of martial law where he had absolute power. However, he was finally ousted in 1986. In May's presidential election, Marcos won 31.63 million votes, or 58.8% of the ballots cast, the highest among the six presidents elected since 1986.

Brazil's leftist Lula-da Silva

The 77-year-old Lula da Silva, who was president from 2003 to 2010, is at the helm again after defeating Jair Bolsonaro. For a politician who was incarcerated and disqualified from holding public office, Lula da Silva's triumph was a surprising return. Jair Bolsonaro disputed the election claiming ballots from some machines should be "invalidated."

