‘Finally found a man I trust’ : Imran Khan's ex-wife gets married for 3rd time

Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:35 PM IST

ByMallika Soni

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announced that she got married to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States. The 49-year-old who is now based in the US posted on Twitter, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel."

"Finally found a man who I can trust @MirzaBilal__"she said. In pictures shared on social media, Reham Khan was seen wearing a white wedding gown while her 36-year-old husband Bilal was seen dressed in a mauve suit.

She also posted a picture of two hands with the words “Just Married” written. This is also the third marriage for Mirza Bilal Baig who is a US-based corporate professional and a former model. In 2015, Pakistani-British television journalist Reham Khan tied the knot with Imran Khan in a ceremony at his Islamabad home but divorced him ten months later.

After the divorce, Reham Khan revealed that she had been subjected to a hate campaign in Pakistan which is why their marriage could not last. Borin in Libya, Reham Khan studied in Pakistan and began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-90s, including as a weather presenter for BBC South Today. After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan while interviewing him for a local TV show.

