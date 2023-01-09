Home / World News / World leaders condemn anti-government mob attacks in Brazil

World leaders condemn anti-government mob attacks in Brazil

world news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 04:25 AM IST

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that "President (Joe) Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering."

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
AFP |

The US government on Sunday offered "unwavering" support for Brazil's democracy as condemnation poured in from around the world against mobs that smashed their way into the halls of power in Brasilia.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez assailed the "coup attempt" by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

Also Read | Videos: When Jair Bolsonaro protesters attacked Brazil's government buildings

Fellow South American leaders in Chile, Colombia and Venezuela deplored the mob action, and French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist who took office as Brazil's leader a week ago.

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!" Macron tweeted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that "President (Joe) Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering."

Brazil's democracy, he added, "will not be shaken by violence."

The European Union's top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, tweeted that he was "appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today...

"Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism," he added.

The twitter account of Democrats on the US Senate foreign relations committee noted that the Brasilia ransacking came nearly two years to the day after supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, leaving five dead.

"Trump's legacy continues to poison our hemisphere," the tweet said.

Around the Western hemisphere, reaction was particularly swift from leaders ideologically akin to Lula.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted: "Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, of Mexico, of the American continent and of the world."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric decried "this cowardly and vile attack on democracy" and said the Lula government has Chile's "complete backing."

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, a leftist authoritarian, condemned what he called the "neofascist groups" seeking to unseat Lula.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jair bolsonaro brazil
jair bolsonaro brazil

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out