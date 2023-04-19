World Liver Day is celebrated across the world on April 19. The day focuses on raising awareness about liver-related disorders and diseases as the highly complex organ of the body is responsible for immunity, digestion, as well as metabolism, making it important to keep the liver healthy. In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death, World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

World Liver Day 2023: All you need to know about World Liver Day 2023.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

World Liver Day is focused on making everyone adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid eating oily foods and spread more awareness about liver diseases.

World Liver Day 2023: Theme

For 2023, the theme for World Liver Day is ‘Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Up, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone.’

What you need to know about the liver

The liver is the second most vital organ in our body. It helps in over five hundred functions that are related to metabolism, immunity, excretion and storage of absorbed nutrients. If liver is in trouble, it influences the digestive system as well as the functioning of the kidney, lungs, heart and brain.

What are liver disorders?

Liver's health can be impacted by excessive fat accumulation. Some common symptoms of liver disorders include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, among others.

Why do liver disorders occurs?

Liver disorders often occur because of bad lifestyle choices, excessive consumption of alcohol and unhealthy food over a long period, inactive lifestyle and lack of exercise.

