Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Liver Day 2023: All you need to know

World Liver Day 2023: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2023 05:47 AM IST

World Liver Day 2023: World Liver Day is focused on making everyone adopt a healthy lifestyle and spreading more awareness about liver diseases.

World Liver Day is celebrated across the world on April 19. The day focuses on raising awareness about liver-related disorders and diseases as the highly complex organ of the body is responsible for immunity, digestion, as well as metabolism, making it important to keep the liver healthy. In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death, World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

World Liver Day 2023: All you need to know about World Liver Day 2023.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

World Liver Day is focused on making everyone adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid eating oily foods and spread more awareness about liver diseases.

Read more: World Liver Day 2023: Signs of fatty liver on your face, eyes and skin

World Liver Day 2023: Theme

For 2023, the theme for World Liver Day is ‘Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Up, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone.’

What you need to know about the liver

The liver is the second most vital organ in our body. It helps in over five hundred functions that are related to metabolism, immunity, excretion and storage of absorbed nutrients. If liver is in trouble, it influences the digestive system as well as the functioning of the kidney, lungs, heart and brain.

Read more: World Liver Day 2023: Symptoms of fatty liver in kids; tips to prevent the condition

What are liver disorders?

Liver's health can be impacted by excessive fat accumulation. Some common symptoms of liver disorders include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, among others.

Why do liver disorders occurs?

Liver disorders often occur because of bad lifestyle choices, excessive consumption of alcohol and unhealthy food over a long period, inactive lifestyle and lack of exercise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP