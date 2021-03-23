World Meteorological Day 2021: History, theme and significance of the day

World Meteorological Day is observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth’s atmosphere. The day also commemorates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which is an intergovernmental body, on March 23, 1950. According to WMO’s website, the day “showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society.”

World Meteorological Day history

The day is celebrated to mark the establishment of WMO, which has 193 member countries and territories. The organisation originated from the International Meteorological Organization (IMO), the idea of which is rooted in the Vienna International Meteorological Congress 1873. WMO was then established by the ratification of the WMO convention in 1950 after which the organisation became a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) in 1951. The headquarters of WMO are located in Geneva, Switzerland.

World Meteorological Day 2021 theme

The theme of World Meteorological Day 2021 is “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather.” According to WMO’s website, the theme has been chosen to reflect the organisation’s focus on “connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the Earth System.” The theme has also been chosen as this year marks the starting year of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which focuses on gathering support for ocean science and understanding the role that ocean science plays in sustainable development.

“WMO, as the United Nations specialized agency for climate, weather and water, strives to support understanding the inextricable link between ocean, climate and weather. This helps us understand the world in which we live, including the impacts of climate change, and to help Members to strengthen their ability to keep lives and property safe – reducing the risk of disaster – and to maintain viable economies,” WMO’s website added.

