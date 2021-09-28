Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World News Day: Journalists to reflect media’s role in addressing climate crisis
world news

World News Day: Journalists to reflect media’s role in addressing climate crisis

‘World News Day: The Climate Crisis’ will discuss how the media plays an important role in addressing climate change by spreading awareness, informing the public and covering news which are related to climate emergencies.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The programme will showcase flooding and wildfires reportage by renowned media organisations as well from youth journalists.(HT Archive)

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum (WEF) is celebrating this year’s World News Day highlighting the role media plays in addressing the effects of climate change.

“World News Day 2021 will serve as an important means of driving public conversation about the climate emergency and its impact, and draw attention to the importance of global fact-based journalism in reporting on this critical issue,’’ the World News Day’s website said.

The programme will be hosted by Hollywood actor Victor Garber and news host of Global News, Farrah Nasser. Nasser is known for her coverage of experiences of marginalized peoples through two digital series - #FirstTimeIWasCalled and #LivingInColour.

Garber is known for his role in Hollywood film Argo and is a recipient of the number of Emmy and Tony nominations for his acting in TV series, cinema as well as theatre.

The programme will showcase flooding and wildfires reportage by renowned media organisations as well from youth activists. Journalism from Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, the Guardian, The New Yorker, Reuters, The Sacramento Bee, The Straits Times, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision will be featured.

It will also highlight the regional climate change issues, activism and solutions from across the globe.

The programme can be streamed on World News Day’s YouTube channel. It is free for all and can be viewed across time zones.

