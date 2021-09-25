Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Pharmacists Day 2021: Global community pays tribute to pharmacists today. Here's theme, history, significance
world news

World Pharmacists Day 2021: Global community pays tribute to pharmacists today. Here's theme, history, significance

World Pharmacists' Day 2021: The day this year is being celebrated with the theme – “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. Here's all you need to know about theme, history, significance
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST
World Pharmacists' Day 2021: Pharmacists say that when patients have higher trust in healthcare professionals, they respond better to treatment. (Representational Image / REUTERS)

World Pharmacists Day is observed on September 25 each year to pay tributes to pharmacists for the role they play in improving global health. The purpose of the annual Pharmacists Day is to encourage activities that promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacist in improving health in every corner of the world. This year's theme, developed by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), is “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. The theme was chosen to highlight the importance of trust in healthcare and the practice of pharmacy across diverse clinical settings.

World Pharmacists Day: Theme

World Pharmacists Day this year is being celebrated with the theme – “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. According to the International Pharmaceutical Federation, “Trust is a central part of all human relationships and a fundamental element of social capital. Trust is also essential to health care: there is a significant association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients.”

Pharmacists say that when patients have higher trust in healthcare professionals, they respond better to treatment and show more beneficial medical behaviour with fewer symptoms, leading to an overall better quality of life.

World Pharmacists Day: History

World Pharmacists Day was introduced in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation council in Istanbul. This is the 11th year of observing the annual Pharmacists Day across the world.

RELATED STORIES

September 25 was chosen as the date for World Pharmacists Day because it was on this very day in 1912 that the International Pharmaceutical Federation was originally established; thus it was only natural that the Turkish members of the council suggested in 2009 that September 25 be observed as World Pharmacists Day.

World Pharmacists Day: Significance

Pharmacy is the practice that links medicinal science with chemistry and as such plays a hugely important role in modern society. Pharmacists are tasked with the discovery, production, disposal, safe and effective use, and control of medications and drugs. Without pharmacists having an efficient knowledge of drugs, their side effects, mobility, and toxicity, the world would not have safe medicines and drugs to rely on.

World Pharmacists Day urges the global community to recognise the importance that pharmacists play in society and spread awareness with activities that promote and advocate their role in improving world health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pharmacy pharmacist master of pharmacy indian pharmaceutical sector online pharmacies
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Attention, students! Biden announces ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM career in US

Huawei CFO allowed to leave Canada after deal with US over fraud charges

Canadians, arrested in China, released after Huawei CFO, US reach deal

Merkel era to end as voters gear up to pick new government on Sunday
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP