World Sight Day 2021: History, significance, and how to raise awareness

World Sight Day is globally observed on October 14 every year to raise awareness about eye health and to recognise the work done by the thousands of ophthalmologists across the world to fix vision impairment. Also known as ‘World Eye Day’ or ‘World Vision Day’, the occasion is an international day of awareness to focus attention on and encouraging everyone to think about the importance of their own eye health.

World Sight Day: History

World Sight Day (WSD) is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). The day began to be officially observed as an IAPB event in the year 2000 and has been marked in several different ways in nations across the world each year since then. The Queen of the United Kingdom joined the awareness campaign for World Sight Day in the year 2020, marking a milestone in recognition.

World Sight Day: Significance

Eye health impacts education, employment, quality of life, poverty and so many other sustainable development goals. “This WSD we want organisations and the public to come together to encourage governments, corporations, institutions and individuals to actively support universal access to eye health and ensure that everyone counts,” the IAPB wrote in an official post.

World Sight Day is supported by over 150 IAPB member organisations, including every major eye care NGO in the world, apex professional bodies for ophthalmology and optometry, teaching hospitals and corporations, united in working together to eliminate avoidable blindness and visual impairment.

World Sight Day: Events

Every year, hundreds of activities are planned and executed on World Sight Day. This year, for World Sight Day 2021, the IAPB pledged to work with members and partners to deliver some “high-impact events of our own” with the World Sight Day Global Challenge.

On World Sight Day 2021, the IAPB has taken out a ‘social media toolkit’ to address issues of eye health around the world. “We want to tell everyone to #LoveYourEyes, and get 1 million people to have a sight test or care for their eyes,” the toolkit explained.

