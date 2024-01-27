World's largest cruise ship embarks on first voyage. What is cost of a trip?

The world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas by Royal Caribbean, is embarking on its first journey from the Port of Miami on Sunday. 'Icon of the Seas'- the world's largest cruise ship- measures nearly 365 meters from bow to stern.(Royal Caribbean)

Spanning nearly 365 meters from bow to stern, the ship will embark on a seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics.

The cruise christened on Tuesday with the presence of soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, is organised into eight neighbourhoods across 20 decks.

What inside ‘Icon of the Seas’ | 10 points

1. 'Icon of the Seas' offers a lineup of vacation experiences, combining beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures.

2. The cruise ship features eight distinct neighbourhoods, each offering unique experiences day and night. It has a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members.

3. Passengers can enjoy six waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience at 47 meters above the ocean.

4. Icon of the Seas has seven pools, including the first suspended infinity pool at sea, providing ways to relax and chill.

5. Families with young kids can enjoy a stay-all-day neighbourhood designed specifically for them, offering family-friendly activities.

6. The cruise ship features more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, providing a diverse culinary experience for passengers.

7. Deck-defying entertainment includes performances across air, ice, water, and theatre, ensuring a variety of shows for passengers.

8. On January 27, vacationers will embark on the inaugural 7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventure from Miami, visiting destinations in the Caribbean.

9. The itineraries include a day at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, known for its activities.

10. It includes the private island’s first adults-only escape, Hideaway Beach, offering a secluded beach, pools, exclusive cabanas, live music, and more.

What is the cost of a trip on the world's largest cruise ship?R

The trip's price, as listed on its website, ranges from USD 1,723 (approximately ₹1.4 lakh) to USD 14,205 ( ₹11.8 lakh) per person. Prices vary depending on the itineraries, locations, and dates. The company highlights a prolonged waiting period for booking.

When the Icon of the Seas was unveiled in October 2022, it led to the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean's then 53-year history, according to the cruise line.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly," Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said earlier this week. “She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.”