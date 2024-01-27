"World's oldest and largest democracy": Panama's FM extends wishes in Hindi on India's 75th Republic Day

Panama City [Panama], January 27 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Panama, on Saturday extended its gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaney as she wished Indians on its 75th Republic Day in Hindi. HT Image

"Thank you Honorable Foreign Minister @JanainaGob for your Republic Day wishes, that too in Hindi," the Indian embassy in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica posted on X.

Foreign Affairs Minister Tewaney highlighted that on behalf of Panama President Laurentino Cortizo and its government Panama was extending it wished to the world's oldest and largest democracy.

"On behalf of Panama President Laurentino Cortizo and its government, I extend my best wishes because today, we are celebrating the 75th republic day of the world's oldest and largest democracy," she said in a video shared by the Indian embassy in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

Moreover, Tewaney took to her social media 'X', expressing her heartfelt congratulations to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India on Republic Day.

She further hoped that the shared values of diversity, democracy and republicanism that unite Panama and India endure.

"My most heartfelt congratulations to @DrSJaishankar and all the wonderful people of India on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Republic Day. May the shared values of diversity, democracy and republicanism that unite Panama and India endure!," she stated.

Notably, India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region, dating back to the middle of the 19th century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal, in the early 20th century.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to world leaders for their Republic Day wishes to India.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar also expressed his gratitude to world leaders for their Republic Day wishes.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

The cultural extravaganza at Kartavya Path highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of India's cultural tapestry, captivating the audience with a fusion of artistic expressions from across the country. (ANI)