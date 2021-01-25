'Worst President ever' banner flew near Trump's resort in Florida
A banner apparently flew near former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday, calling him the worst President ever.
The banner can be seen trailing behind a plane in a video shared Sunday by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder that read, "TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER."
In a separate tweet by Uhlfelder, a photo also shows a banner reading "TRUMP, YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW."
"Trump is getting a warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-Lago today," Uhlfelder tweeted.
Social media also jumped in and hailed the move by saying. "Bravo!" and "This gave me a lil joy."
"Thanks for posting and a big thanks to this pilot. This just makes my day. Thanks again," another user wrote.
A user by the name of Janice wrote that the banner is "A reminder there are a lot of good people in Florida."
CNN reported that many members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to former President Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort.
Trump's presidency officially ended last week after four years in the Oval Office, he returned to Florida from Washington on Wednesday. He did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration in the US Capitol that day.
On January 6, a group of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest against lawmakers confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.
Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."
Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job losses from virus four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Taiwan figures in US-China ties under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Worst President ever' banner flew near Trump's resort in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Receipt notice of Form I-90 will extend green card’s validity in US by 12 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian PM Conte seeks way out of political mire ahead of Senate vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden pushes elusive 'Buy American' goal with new federal contract guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China tests Biden’s resolve on strategic flash point of Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Storm Eloise kills at least 12 in south-eastern Africa with more rain to come
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese PM faces mounting pressure over pandemic response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese officials say nine more trapped miners confirmed dead, one still missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox