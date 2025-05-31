X down: How to solve issues with posts, replies and DMs on Twitter amid massive outage?

X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands worldwide. Several social media users reported issues with posts, replies and DMs. The Elon Musk-led company is yet to respond to the outage. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed over 35,000 reports in the US at the time of writing this story. X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands(Reuters)

Troubleshooting steps for posts, replies, and DMs

Here are actionable steps to address issues with posts, replies, and DMs during the ongoing outage:

Check Outage Status

Visit Downdetector to confirm if the issue is widespread.

Refresh and Retry

Posts and Replies: Refresh the page or app to reload the timeline. If posts or replies don’t load, wait a few minutes and try again, as servers may be overloaded.

DMs: If messages fail to send, close the app or browser, reopen, and attempt resending. Users reported intermittent DM functionality, with some success after retries.

Clear Cache and Cookies

Clear your browser or app cache to eliminate corrupted data interfering with functionality. On browsers (Chrome, Firefox), go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data. On the X app, navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security > Clear Cache.

Restart your device after clearing cache to ensure changes take effect.

Switch Platforms or Networks

Try a Different Browser or App: If the mobile app fails, access X via a browser (eg, Chrome, Safari) or vice versa.

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, as network-specific issues may persist. If X works on mobile data but not Wi-Fi, your home network could be the problem. Try a different Wi-Fi network or use a proxy to bypass regional restrictions.

Check Rate Limits

Some users see “You are rate limited” errors, a feature X uses to curb spam. The daily tweet limit is 2,400 for most accounts, but outages can trigger false flags. Wait 5–10 minutes before retrying, or check if your account is flagged for unusual activity.