X notifications not working? Users report glitches and delays; company yet to respond

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 09, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Several social media users complained about notifications not working on X, platform formerly known as Twitter

Several social media users complained about notifications not working on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Some said they were seeing delays up to 12-14 hours. The Elon Musk-led company is yet to respond to the alleged issues. There is no major spike in Downdetector reports yet, however, the notification issue has been reported by hundreds of users since late Thursday.

This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)
This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

“If you’re missing alerts, don’t worry it’s not your phone, it’s an X-side issue. Should be back up soon…feels kinda lonely here,” one person tweeted, reporting the issue.

Read More: Pakistan ministry’s X account seeks 'loans' as India retaliates, govt later claims it's 'hacked'

“Why is my x notifications not working??” another one asked.

“Anyone else not getting any X notifications for roughly the last 13 hours!? O.o My main people I confirmed still have notis on, they have posts, I have not been informed,” a third X user noted.

Here's what you can do if the X notification issue persists

Use email notifications

- Enable email notifications for X activity. Go to X > Settings & Privacy > Notifications > Preferences > Email Notifications and turn on options like mentions, replies, or likes. Check your email regularly for updates.

Manually check X

- Periodically open the X app or website and check your Notifications tab directly. You can also visit your profile to see interactions like mentions, replies, or likes.

Read More: Fact check: Did Pope Leo XIV endorse Miley Cyrus’s new song on X?

Try using X on a different device

- Try accessing X on another device to see if notifications work there. Sometimes, device-specific issues can be bypassed this way. On a browser, enable desktop notifications.

Monitor X via third-party tools

- Use social media management tools to track mentions, replies, or specific keywords. These can provide real-time updates without relying on X’s push notifications.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Follow Us On