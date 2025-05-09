X notifications not working? Users report glitches and delays; company yet to respond

Several social media users complained about notifications not working on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Some said they were seeing delays up to 12-14 hours. The Elon Musk-led company is yet to respond to the alleged issues. There is no major spike in Downdetector reports yet, however, the notification issue has been reported by hundreds of users since late Thursday. This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone.(AFP/File)

“If you’re missing alerts, don’t worry it’s not your phone, it’s an X-side issue. Should be back up soon…feels kinda lonely here,” one person tweeted, reporting the issue.

“Why is my x notifications not working??” another one asked.

“Anyone else not getting any X notifications for roughly the last 13 hours!? O.o My main people I confirmed still have notis on, they have posts, I have not been informed,” a third X user noted.

Here's what you can do if the X notification issue persists

Use email notifications

- Enable email notifications for X activity. Go to X > Settings & Privacy > Notifications > Preferences > Email Notifications and turn on options like mentions, replies, or likes. Check your email regularly for updates.

Manually check X

- Periodically open the X app or website and check your Notifications tab directly. You can also visit your profile to see interactions like mentions, replies, or likes.

Try using X on a different device

- Try accessing X on another device to see if notifications work there. Sometimes, device-specific issues can be bypassed this way. On a browser, enable desktop notifications.

Monitor X via third-party tools

- Use social media management tools to track mentions, replies, or specific keywords. These can provide real-time updates without relying on X’s push notifications.