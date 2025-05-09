Pakistan ministry’s X account seeks 'loans' as India retaliates, govt later claims it's 'hacked'

Pakistan’s ministry of economic affairs on Friday claimed that its official X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked, after a post appeared seeking international loans in light of escalating tensions with India. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS)

“We are working to have the Twitter (X) switched off,” the ministry told news agency Reuters, clarifying that they had not made the post in question.

The message from the handle had read: “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast."

However, it is clear that Pakistan's economy is in the doldrums. Pakistan is the IMF's fourth-largest debtor with an outstanding debt of approximately USD 8.8 billion. On Monday, Moodys' warned that sustained escalation in tension with India could hurt Pakistan's growth, impact its fiscal consolidation and macroeconomic stability.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out the missile and drone strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on early Wednesday.

Following the strikes, Pakistan vowed to give a "befitting reply".

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, defence minister Rajnath Singh said no limit will become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty and the nation is fully prepared for such responses.

The defence minister said India has always played the role of a responsible nation exercising great restraint and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue.

"However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action," he said.

"We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well," he said.

On Thursday, Indian armed forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.