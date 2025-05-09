Chandigarh, Patiala on alert day after India thwart Pakistan's missile-drone attack

Air raid sirens rang out in Chandigarh and Patiala on Friday morning amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The alerts comes just hours after India thwarted a missile and drone attack by Pakistan on 3 military bases. Chandigarh was also under black on Thursday evening.(Ravi Kumar/HT)

The deputy commissioner of Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav, advised people to remain indoors and stay away from balconies.

"An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," the Chandigarh DC said in its advisory.

Residents in Patiala district were also advised to remain indoors and stay calm. The district also announced a closure of all educational institutionals until further.

"All residents of District Patiala are requested to remain indoors and stay calm. Please avoid stepping out unless it is absolutely necessary. All educational institutions in the district are closed until further notice," the Patiala deputy commissioner said.

Punjab announced emergency measures

On Thursday, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days and cancelled the leaves of all police personnel.

As a precautionary measure, the district authorities in Tarn Taran and Fazilka banned the bursting of firecrackers during weddings and other events. The Punjab government has set up a control room for people's convenience.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities have declared the closure of all schools till Saturday.

This came after Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 16 people.