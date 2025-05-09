Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh, Patiala on alert day after India thwart Pakistan's missile-drone attack

ByAbhimanyu Kulkarni
May 09, 2025 10:45 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of Chandigarh advised people to remain indoors and stay away from balconies.

Air raid sirens rang out in Chandigarh and Patiala on Friday morning amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The alerts comes just hours after India thwarted a missile and drone attack by Pakistan on 3 military bases.

Chandigarh was also under black on Thursday evening.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
Chandigarh was also under black on Thursday evening.(Ravi Kumar/HT)

The deputy commissioner of Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav, advised people to remain indoors and stay away from balconies.

"An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," the Chandigarh DC said in its advisory.

Residents in Patiala district were also advised to remain indoors and stay calm. The district also announced a closure of all educational institutionals until further.

"All residents of District Patiala are requested to remain indoors and stay calm. Please avoid stepping out unless it is absolutely necessary. All educational institutions in the district are closed until further notice," the Patiala deputy commissioner said.

Punjab announced emergency measures

On Thursday, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days and cancelled the leaves of all police personnel.

As a precautionary measure, the district authorities in Tarn Taran and Fazilka banned the bursting of firecrackers during weddings and other events. The Punjab government has set up a control room for people's convenience.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities have declared the closure of all schools till Saturday.

This came after Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 16 people.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chandigarh, Patiala on alert day after India thwart Pakistan's missile-drone attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On