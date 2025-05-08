Punjab govt closes all schools and colleges for next three days amid India-Pakistan tensions

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday evening, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in the state for the next three days. Follow live updates. classroom_bench

The announcement was made by Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all schools, colleges and universities -- government, private and aided -- across theentire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days," the minister wrote on X.

Punjab is in alert mode with schools closed in border districts and leaves of all police personnel cancelled, a day after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, schools were shut in in six border districts of Punjab – Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, according to PTI. Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

Also Read | 'No losses': Military confirms missile-drone attack by Pakistan on 3 bases

A blackout has been enforced in many cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Indo-Pak tensions

Earlier today, Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu on Thursday evening.

The official X account of the Integrated Defence Staff also confirmed the development.

"Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses," it posted.

"Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," it added.

On Wednesday, India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

These targets were carefully selected based on hard intelligence and their nefarious track record of perpetrating terror activities against the country.