'No losses': Military confirms missile-drone attack by Pakistan on 3 bases

The Indian defence forces on Thursday neutralised missile and drone attacks on military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur carried out by Pakistan View of a blackout in the city, amid cross border shelling from Pakistan in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', in Jammu, Thursday, May 8, 2025.(PTI)

“Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones,” a post by the Integrated Defence Services on X said.

The armed forces clarified that there were no losses in the said attacks by Pakistan.

“Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," the post further said.

The defence ministry also released a statement saying that military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border on Thursday.

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” the statement added.

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan

Earlier, several cities in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan were experiencing blackouts after a Pakistani drone attack was foiled by India's air defence system.

Eight missiles from Pakistan were directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, which were intercepted, blocked by Air Defence Units.

A blackout was enforced in Punjab's Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts after loud noises were heard by locals, which some feared could be shelling from Pakistan. Appeals were made to residents to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

The explosions come a day after the Indian military's Operation Sindoor strikes were carried out on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan.