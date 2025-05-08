Multiple loud explosions heard in Jammu, complete blackout in town

Multiple loud explosions were heard in Jammu on Thursday evening, creating panic among residents. The explosion comes a day after India carried out strikes on nine terror camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is still unclear what caused the explosion. Red projectiles were seen in the sky soon before locals heard the explosions in Jammu.

There are panic among locals after the explosions which were preceded by air raid sirens and blackouts.

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Soon after the blasts were heard, shopkeepers were seen rushing to their homes. According to Reuters, some residents even saw red flashes and projectiles in the sky before the explosions.

One X user, sharing photos and videos of the blackout in Jammu wrote, "Missiles are flying over our houses in Jammu RIGHT NOW. This is not hearsay, I’m witnessing and recording it myself. The threat is real. Civilian lives are at stake."

Sirens have also been heard in other towns - Kupwara, Baramulla and Akhnoor.

Operation Sindoor

India on Wednesday carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

These targets were carefully selected based on hard intelligence and their nefarious track record of perpetrating terror activities against the country.

The five terror training camps targeted with precision weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were between nine and 30 km inside PoK, while the four targets on the other side of the international border (IB) six to 100 km inside Pakistan.

The cross-border strikes by India weren’t unexpected.

The countdown to the military action began on April 29 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces a free hand to respond forcefully to the Pahalgam strike, underlining that they have full operational freedom to decide on “the mode, targets, and timing of our response.”