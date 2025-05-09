Fact check: Did Pope Leo XIV endorse Miley Cyrus’s new song on X?

A screenshot circulating on social media claims that Pope Leo XIV publicly supported Miley Cyrus’s new song More to Lose through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The image has sparked confusion and debate online, given the unexpected pairing of a newly elected pope and a pop superstar. But is the screenshot real, or just another internet fabrication? A viral claim that Pope Leo XIV endorsed Miley Cyrus' new track is debunked as his official account has no record of such a post.(REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane, @MileyCyrus/X)

Is the screenshot of Pope Leo XIV supporting Miley Cyrus's new song real?

The screenshot showing Pope Leo XIV endorsing Miley Cyrus’s new song has quickly gone viral across social media. According to the image claim, the pope reposted the popstar's post where she announced her new song More To Lose is out now. However, a review of the pope’s official X (formerly Twitter) account reveals no such post exists. His most recent post was made on April 15—well before the release of Cyrus’s song “More to Lose” on Friday, May 9.

About Cyrus's new song More to Lose

Miley Cyrus offered a more vulnerable glimpse into her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, with the release of its fourth single, More to Lose. Announcing the drop of her latest emotional track, Miley wrote on X, “I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose. MORE TO LOSE. OUT NOW.”

Previous songs released by the popstar from the album included Prelude, End of the World and Something Beautiful's title track. The album is set for release on May 30, 2025.