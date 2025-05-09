Menu Explore
Miley Cyrus ‘More to Lose’ lyrics: Fans call new song 'hauntingly beautiful'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 09, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Miley Cyrus dropped her new song ‘More to Lose.' Fans took to social media to express their love for the track, calling the lyrics ‘hauntingly beautiful.’

Pop star Miley Cyrus has released her latest single, ‘More to Lose,’ the second track from her upcoming album Something Beautiful, which is set to drop on May 30.

Miley Cyrus dropped her new song ‘More to Lose.'(REUTERS)
Miley Cyrus dropped her new song ‘More to Lose.'(REUTERS)

Announcing the release on X (formerly Twitter), Miley wrote, “I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose. MORE TO LOSE. OUT NOW.”

Fans React-

Fans quickly took to social media to express their love for the emotional track.

“Hauntingly beautiful. On repeat already,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Sounds amazing. Not surprised.”

A third fan commented, “We loved!!! Incredible song mom.”

Another wrote, “This will be a huge hit. So beautiful Miley.”

‘More to Lose’ full lyrics -

[Verse 1]

The more I stay, the less I go

We're toe to toe, but I'm hanging on the wire

Stumbled down the same road before

Say I'm leavin', but I'm only playing liar

'Cause when you're lookin' like

[Pre-Chorus]

A movie star in a worn-out coat

Yeah, throw away my mind

And it happens all the time

[Chorus]

I stay

When the ecstasy is far away

And I pray

That it's comin' 'round again

And you say it

But I wish it wasn't true, oh

I knew someday that one would have to choose

I just thought we had more to lose

[Post-Chorus]

Mm-mm

Mm-mm

[Verse 2]

The TV's on, but I don't know

My tears are streamin' like our favoritе show tonight

Tonight

Memories fade likе denim jeans

I try to chase when you're runnin' through my mind

'Cause, God, you're lookin' like

[Pre-Chorus]

You're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat

So I throw away my mind

It happens all the time, uh

[Chorus]

Oh, I stay

When the ecstasy is far away

And I pray

That it's comin' 'round again

And you say it

But I wish it wasn't true, oh

I knew someday that one would have to choose

I just thought we had more to lose

[Bridge]

Na, na-na, na-na

Na, na-na, na-na, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah, you're lookin' like a movie star in a worn-out coat

So I throw away my pride

It happens all the time

God, it happens all the time

[Chorus]

Oh, I stay

When the ecstasy is far away

And I pray

That it's comin' 'round again, but it don't, baby

And you say it

But I wish it wasn't true, no

I knew someday that one would have to choose

Oh, I knew someday you'd do what I couldn't do

I just thought we had more to lose

[Post-Chorus]

Mm-mm

Mm, mm-mm

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
