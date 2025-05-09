Pope Leo XIV: Explore the books and writings of the first American pontiff

Robert Francis Prevost, who has recently been named the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, taking the name Leo XIV. At 69, he made history as the first American to occupy the throne of St. Peter. However, his deep ties to Latin America, shaped by decades of missionary work in Peru, earned him a unique position within the Church. Beyond his pastoral duties and years as a seminary teacher in Trujillo, Prevost has also made significant contributions through his writings. Pope Leo XIV has made significant contributions through his writings and theological studies. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane(REUTERS)

Pope Leo XIV’s books and writings

Before assuming the papacy, Pope Leo XIV had an extensive background in theological studies and writings, particularly within the context of the Augustinian order. He embarked on this journey with his 1987 thesis, titled The Office and Authority of the Local Prior in the Order of Saint Augustine. The thesis examined the roles and responsibilities of the local leaders within an Augustine community. It was completed and published at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

Apart from his writing, the new pope also co-authored a book in 2002. The book, titled Rule and Constitutions of the Order of Saint Augustine, was published by the Augustinian Historical Institute at Villanova University. The book provides a comprehensive guide to the principles which govern the Augustine community. It also provides insights into the related history and spiritual practices. The book is currently available on Amazon for purchase in paperback format.

Pope Leo XIV’s roots in the Augustinian traditions

Pope Leo XIV grew up surrounded by the Augustinian tradition, which shaped much of his academic and spiritual path. After spending his early years with his family, he entered the Minor Seminary of the Augustinian Fathers for his initial studies. His academic journey continued at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in Mathematics in 1977 while also studying Philosophy.