Trump to Keir Starmer: How world leaders congratulated the new pope

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV and becoming the first U.S. pontiff. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost(AFP)

Here is the reaction from notable figures:

Israeli President Isaac Herzog:

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.

"May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples. May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world."

Hamas:

"We congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election as the head of the Catholic Church and look forward to his continuation of the late Pope's path in supporting the oppressed and rejecting the genocide in Gaza.

"We wish him success in fulfilling his spiritual and humanitarian mission amidst the tragedies and disasters afflicting the world today — foremost among them the ongoing brutal Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

What did top West leaders say?

US President Donald Trump

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

British PM Keir Starmer

"The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the Church and in the world.

"Pope Leo is the first American Pope. This is a momentous moment. As Pope Francis' papacy showed, the Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world."

Italian PM Georgia Meloni

"Italians will look to you as a guide and point of reference, recognizing in the Pope and the Church that spiritual and moral authority that derives from its inexhaustible message of love, charity and hope, which flows from the Word of God," she said in a letter to the Pope.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. Your leadership comes at a time when the world faces profound challenges but also great opportunities for unity, compassion, and dialogue among peoples and faiths."

France, Russia too wish new Pope

Here's what Russian President Vladimir Putin said:

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us.

"I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, to all Catholics in France and around the world, I send a fraternal message.

"On this May 8th, may this new pontificate bring peace and hope."

Other world leader reactions

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

"I hope he continues the legacy of Pope Francis, whose main virtues were the incessant search for peace and social justice, the defense of the environment, dialogue with all peoples and all religions, and respect for the diversity of human beings.

"We do not need wars, hatred and intolerance. We need more solidarity and more humanism. We need love for our neighbor, which is the basis of Christ's teachings. May Pope Leo XIV bless us and inspire us in our ongoing quest to build a better and more just world."

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO

"We congratulate His Holiness Leo XIV, elected by the College of Cardinals as head of the Vatican City State and spiritual leader of the Catholic Church. I reaffirm our humanist convergence in favour of peace and prosperity in the world."

DINA BOLUARTE, PRESIDENT OF PERU

"Born in the United States and naturalized Peruvian in 2015, His Holiness lived and served for years in our country, where he shared the life of the people with humility, love and deep faith. His closeness to the most needy left an indelible mark in our hearts.

"The Peruvian people, a nation of faith and hope, unite in prayer for his pontificate and celebrate with gratitude that a pastor who loved Peru is now guiding the universal Church. May God bless him and accompany him in his mission!"

GOVERNMENT OF VENEZUELA

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela congratulates with profound respect and hope His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, confident that his leadership will mark a new time of spiritual renewal, justice and rapprochement among peoples."

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

"The new Pope, Leo XIV, is more than just an American. His immediate ancestors are Latin: Spanish and French, and he lived 40 years in our Latin America, in Peru.

"I hope he becomes a great leader for migrants around the world, and I hope that he lifts up our Latino migrant brothers and sisters who are currently being humiliated by the U.S. It's time for them to organize.

"May he help us build the great force of humanity that defends life, and defeat the greed that has caused the climate crisis and the extinction of living things."

ECUADORIAN PRESIDENT DANIEL NOBOA

"We welcome Pope Leo XIV with hope in our hearts. May your word unite, comfort, and guide millions in times of uncertainty. Our prayers are with you from Ecuador."

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

"The forces of Heaven have clearly given their verdict. No more words, Mr. Judge. End."

CHANCELLOR OF AUSTRIA CHRISTIAN STOCKER

"Habemus Papam! I congratulate Pope Leo XIV on taking this office that carries such great responsibilities and wish him much strength and wisdom for his pontificate."

FRIEDRICH MERZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

"I warmly congratulate you on your election as the head of the Catholic Church. Through your office, you offer hope and guidance to millions of believers worldwide in these times of great challenges. For many people, you are a beacon of justice and reconciliation. In Germany, people look to your pontificate with confidence and positive expectation.

"I wish you much strength, good health, and God's blessing for the tasks that lie ahead of you."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“Congratulations to the whole Catholic Church on the election of the new Pope Leo XIV as @Pontifex_en. May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

VIKTOR ORBAN, PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY

"We have a Pope! There is hope!"