close_game
close_game
News / World News / Xi Jinping gives senior role to son of ex-president Hu Jintao after he was…

Xi Jinping gives senior role to son of ex-president Hu Jintao after he was…

AFP |
Jan 16, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Hu Haifeng has been named vice head of the country's human resources and social security ministry

The son of a former Chinese leader Hu Jintao who was dramatically escorted out of a major political meeting in 2022 has been appointed to a senior ministerial position, the government said on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping(AP)

Hu Haifeng has been named vice head of the country's human resources and social security ministry, according to a statement on the department's website that provided no further details.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Hu, 51, is the son of former president Hu Jintao, who ruled as China's paramount leader for a decade before his successor Xi Jinping rose to power in 2012.

Read more: North Korea's Kim Jong Un warns of war against South Korea: ‘Occupy and reclaim’

Hu Jintao was at the centre of a political firestorm that erupted at a key Communist Party congress in October 2022 as Xi broke precedent to secure a third term in office.

The frail former leader was abruptly led off-stage at the event's closing ceremony, seemingly against his will and to the shock of the assembled global media.

Officials later said he was experiencing an episode of poor health, but the move sparked speculation that he had been purged on Xi's orders.

Hu Haifeng has held a string of mid-level official posts in his career to date, most recently serving as party committee secretary in the eastern city of Lishui, according to his official biography.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On